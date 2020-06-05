Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-2 win Wednesday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Castillo (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings of work. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.
Nicholas Castellanos hit a solo home run and drove in two runs. Eugenio Sanchez also hit a solo home run. Mike Moustakas, Joey Votto and Tucker Barnhardt all had one RBI.
Josh Bell hit a solo home run for the Pirates and Colin Moran added an RBI double.
Bryan Reynolds had three singles, Moran a single and double, and Kevin Newman singled to account for Pittsburgh’s hits.
Joe Musgrove (4-7) was unable to pitch out of the fifth inning, allowing five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings of work. He walked three and struck out one. Chris Stratton had a rough outing, allowing two runs on four hits without getting an out.
The Pirates opened a four-game home series against St. Louis on Thursday.
Cincinnati 12, Pittsburgh 5 — The Cincinnati Reds rallied from a 3-2 deficit Tuesday night with eight runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The big blow of the fifth inning was Moustakas’ grand slam.
Votto had three hits for the Reds, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Castellanos belted a home run and had three RBI. Phillip Ervin hit a homer and drove in two runs.
Trevor Bauer (6-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in six innings.
The Pirates’ Bell hit a double and drove in a team-high three runs. Moran also doubled and finished with two RBI. Newman had three singles and scored two runs.
Steven Brault (0-3) started and pitched only four innings. He allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Derek Holland also had a rough outing, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in .2 innings of work.
