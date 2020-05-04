Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged the final game of the three-game series in Miami Sunday with a 6-3 win over the Marlins.
The Pirates sit in fourth place in the NL Central with a 17-17 record. Pittsburgh is 5-5 in its past 10 games.
The Milwaukee Brewers have won nine in a row to leapfrog into first place with an 18-16 mark. The Chicago Cubs sit a ½-game back at 18-17, as are the Reds with a 17-16 record. The St. Cardinals are in last place at 15-20.
Bryan Reynolds paced the Pirates with four hits, including double and home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
Gregory Polanco drove in a pair of runs. Josh Bell and Jarrod Dyson both had one RBI. Adam Frazier had a pair of hits.
Mitch Keller (2-2) earned the win, allowing no runs on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out six and walked one.
The Pirates survived a shaky ninth inning. Nick Burdi was tagged with three runs in the ninth inning, one scoring on a hit allowed by Chris Stratton. Keone Kela allowed a hit, but picked up the final out for his ninth save.
Despite the rocky ninth inning, the Pirates have the third-lowest ERA in baseball at 3.40. Cleveland has the best team ERA at 3.18 and the Los Angeles Dodgers are second at 3.34.
Jonathan Villar drove in two runs and Monte Harrison had the other for the Marlins. Brian Anderson had three hits and former Pirate Corey Dickerson had a pair of singles.
Miami 2, Pittsburgh 1 -- Miami scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings Saturday to eke out a win over visiting Pittsburgh.
Jesus Aguilar hit a solo home run and Harold Ramirez had an RBI double to account for the Marlins’ runs.
Caleb Smith (2-1) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Yimi Garcia pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.
Adam Frazier had three of the Pirates’ hits, including an RBI double that plated Kevin Newman.
Trevor Williams (1-5) allowed five hits in six innings of work. He walked three and struck out two.
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 0 -- Pablo Lopez pitched a five-hit shutout Friday night and the Miami Marlins opened the weekend series with victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lopez (3-2) allowed singles to Josh Bell, Colin Moran, Jacob Stallings, Gregory Polanco and Kevin Newman. He struck out four and walked three.
Jonathan Villar, Pablo Martinez and Miguel Rohas all drove in two runs for the Marlins.
Chris Archer (1-3) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.
