Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Victor Robles drove in five runs with a home run and single Sunday afternoon to lead the visiting Washington Nationals to an 11-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Washington pounded out 20 hits in the win, capping the victory with six runs in the top of the ninth inning.
The Nationals’ Adam Eaton was 4-for-6, including a double, with two RBI and two runs scored. Wilmer Difo had three RBI. Trea Turner had a run-scoring triple and Starlin Castro added an RBI double.
Anibal Sanchez (5-8) pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Gregory Polanco drove in the Pirates’ lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Josh Bell had a double and Bryan Reynolds a pair of singles.
Mitch Keller (2-10) pitched only four innings in the loss, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 0 — Chris Archer pitched seven strong innings and Jason Martin hit a solo home run in the Pirates’ win Saturday night.
Archer (7-8) scattered five hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.
Martin just missed hitting for the cycle with a single and triple. He also scored three runs.
Kevin Newman hit a solo home run and drove in two runs for the Pirates. Jacob Stallings and Bryan Reynolds both had two hits and two RBI.
Hunter Strickland (0-3) lasted only three innings in the loss.
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 — Wilmer Difo had a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning Friday to lift the Nationals to a series-opening win over the Pirates.
Victor Robles’ run-scoring double tied the game in the top of the fourth inning.
The Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 6.1 innings.
Andrew Voth (4-3) pitched 1.2 innings to earn the win. Wander Suero allowed one hit and one walk, and struck out one in the ninth inning for his 29th save.
Jose Osuna spotted the Pirates (37-60) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI double. Collin Moran and Kevin Kramer both had two hits.
Michael Feliz (4-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.
