Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Greene County Messenger ...
Colorado scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon for a 7-2 win and sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Rockies have won four in a row and seven of their last 10 games, and improved to 37-34. Colorado is second in the NL West, sitting 10 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-24).
The Pirates closed out their western swing with a 2-4 record. Pittsburgh remains in last place in the NL Central at 30-41, trailing Cincinnati (43-29) by 12½ games.
Cleveland (49-23), California (46-24), New York Yankees (50-22), and Atlanta Braves (44-28) are the other division leaders.
Kyle Crick (1-1) was unable to get an out in the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Michael Feliz wasn’t much better, giving up three runs on four hits with a walk in .2 innings of work.
Colin Moran spotted the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with his two-run home run.
The Rockies cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Raimel Tapia paced the Rockies with a single, triple, home run and four RBI. Dom Nunez, Charlie Blackmon and Tony Wolters also each drove in a run.
Wade Davis (3-3) allowed one hit in one inning of relief with a strikeout for the win.
Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove had a solid start, allowing just one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 5 — Josh Bell’s fourth error of the season led to four unearned runs in the Colorado Rockies’ win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
Pittsburgh scored a solo run in the top of the first, but Colorado countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The error in the third inning knocked starter Steven Brault (0-4) out of the game after allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.
Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Tony Wolters all drove in two runs for the Rockies. Nolan Arenado finished with three singles.
Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run and Kevin Kramer followed with a solo shot in the Pirates’ four-run inning in the top of the seventh.
Bryan Reynolds’ drove in his team-leading 40th run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Gregory Polanco walked three times.
Colorado 12, Pittsburgh 6 — Pittsburgh cut the deficit to 6-4 in the top of the fourth inning, but Colorado pulled away in the late innings for a victory Friday night.
The Rockies led 8-5 after six innings.
Daniel Murphy and Trevor Story both drove in three runs for Colorado. Murphy hit a three-run home run and Nolan Arenado belted a solo shot.
Dom Dunez drove in two runs. Garrett Hampson scored four runs. Raimel Tapia had a triple and two singles.
Antonio Senzatela (6-3) pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
Kevin Newman was solid at the plate for the Pirates with four singles and three RBI. Gregory Polanco had a triple, two singles, two RBI and scored two runs.
Mitch Keller (2-7) didn’t survive the third inning, allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
