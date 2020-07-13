Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Eugenio Suarez hit a pair of home runs and drove in four runs Sunday afternoon to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates slide further into the NL Central basement with a 37-58 record at the All-Star break. Pittsburgh is 3-7 over its past 10 games.
The Reds solidified their hold on the top spot in the standings with the series win, improving to 56-40. The Chicago Cubs (51-45) are five games behind in second place. Milwaukee (50-45) and St. Louis (45-52) round out the standings.
The Reds’ Aristides Aquino was a double shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in two runs. Brian Goodwin and Lourdes Gabriel Jr. both finished with a double and RBI.
Louis Castillo improved to 12-4 with the win, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in six innings.
Josh Bell had a solid game for the Pirates with a single, double, home run and two RBI. Jacob Stallings belted a solo home run. Colin Moran went 3-for-5 with a run scored.
Chris Archer (6-8) didn’t make it through the fifth inning, allowing six runs on eight hits with four walks and four hits in 4.2 innings.
Cincinnati 12, Pittsburgh 7 — The Reds scored four runs in an inning three times for a win Saturday night over the visiting Pirates.
The Reds plated four runs in the first, second and fourth innings.
Lourdes Gabriel Jr. powered the Cincinnati attack with three hits, including a home run, and four RBI, and also scored three runs.
Teammate Eugenio Suarez finished with a double, single, three RBI and three runs. Curt Casali had a double, single and three RBI.
Jose De Leon (3-4) pitched 1.1 innings in relief to earn the win.
The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning, four in the second and one more in the top of the fifth.
Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco was a triple from hitting for the cycle, drove in two runs and scored two. Jason Martin finished with a triple, home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
Josh Bell went 4-for-5, including a double, and drove in two runs. Bryan Reynolds was 4-for-4 in the Pirates’ 17-hit attack. Kevin Newman also had an RBI.
Derek Holland (5-3) started and lasted only 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits with two walks and a strikeout. Chris Stratton gave up the other four runs (two earned).
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3 — Jose Osuna’s two-run, pinch-hit home run in the top of the 15th inning keyed Pittsburgh’s three-run output for an extra-inning victory at Cincinnati.
Osuna batted for Richard Rodriguez, who earned the win with the big inning. Rodriguez (3-1) pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts.
Derek Holland earned his second save, allowing a walk in the bottom of the 15th inning.
Trevor Williams started and allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
Cincinnati rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 3-3 after the Pirates scored a single run in the top of the inning.
Kevin Kramer hit a solo home run for Pittsburgh. Jacob Stallings had an RBI double, and Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell also drove in a run.
Jose De Leon took the loss. Reds’ Joey Votto finished with a double and two RBI. Freddy Galvis had an RBI single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.