Following is an update of the full 162-game Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Detroit Tigers scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Victor Reyes' solo home run for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Reyes went 4-for-4, including the game-winning home run, a double and two singles, drove in two runs and scored a pair.
Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs, and Jaimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera both had one RBI.
Gregory Soto allowed one run in the seventh inning, but picked up the win. Joe Jimenez struck out the side in the ninth inning for the save.
The Pirates tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth inning on Jose Osuna's home run. Miguel Sano also drove in two runs with a double.
Chris Stratton took the loss, allowing one run on one hit and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 0 -- Ivan Nova pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout to lead the Tigers to a series-opening win Tuesday night.
Nova scattered three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Jaimer Candelario hit a solo home run and Isaac Paredes added a run-scoring double for the Tigers.
Losing pitcher Branson Waddell allowed just one run on three hits in five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.
