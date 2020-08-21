The Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of a brief interleague series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 10-1 victory on Wednesday.
Kevin Newman spotted the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Detroit pulled ahead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
The Tigers put the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Jonathan Schoop led Detroit with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Cameron Maybin belted a two-run home run. Austin Romine cracked a three-run homer, and Clint Frazier drove in two runs.
Matt Boyd allowed one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in six innings for the win.
Losing pitcher Joe Musgrove allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in five innings.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3 — The Tigers built a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning and held off the Pirates to open the series Tuesday with a win.
Clint Frazier belted a three-run home run in the Tigers’ four-run third inning. Cameron Maybin hit a solo home run and Austin Romine also drove in a run.
Kyle Funkhouser allowed no runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings for the win. Joe Jimenez pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.
Miguel Sano, Nico Hoerner and Kevin Newman drove in runs for the Pirates. Alex Wood lasted only 4.1 innings in the loss, allowing five runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
