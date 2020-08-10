Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Arizona Diamondbacks took the final game of the four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-1 victory Sunday afternoon.
The Pirates slide to 44-74 and trail the first-place Cincinnati Reds (69-49) by 25 games. The Milwaukee Brewers are in second place with a 66-51 record, followed by the Chicago Cubs (62-57) and St. Louis Cardinals (55-64).
Luke Weaver pitched six strong innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Nick Ahmed hit a two-run home run for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte and David Peralta drove in a run each.
Kevin Newman hit a solo home run for the Pirates. Trevor Williams allowed four runs on four hits in 5.1 innings for the loss.
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 1 — Zac Gallen struck out nine and allowed just two hit in seven innings to pitch the Diamondbacks to a victory Saturday night in the third game of the series.
Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run, Stephen Vogt had an RBI double, and Kole Calhoun added a run-scoring single for Arizona.
Miguel Sano hit a solo home run for the Pirates.
Joe Musgrove lasted five innings in the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3 — Miguel Sano drove in three runs Friday night as the Pirates scored the game-deciding run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Richard Rodriguez allowed two hits and struck out two in one inning of relief for the win. Keone Kela walked two and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the save.
Yasmani Tomas finished with a solo home run and RBI double for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed drove in the other run for Arizona.
Arizona 16, Pittsburgh 2 — The Diamondbacks broke the game open Thursday night with nine runs in the top of the eighth inning.
David Peralta paced Arizona with two home runs, a triple, six RBI and three runs scored. Stephen Vogt finished with three hits, including a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Nick Ahmed also drove in three runs.
Alex Young went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
John Ryan Murphy and Kevin Newman drove in runs for the Pirates. Danny Salazar didn’t survive the second inning for the loss, allowing five runs on five hits.
