Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Back-to-back doubles rallied the New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon and a sweep of the short two-game interleague series.
Gio Urshela’s double scored Miguel Andujar to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and D.J. LeMehieu’s double brought Urshela home with the game-winner.
Luis Severino (4-0) allowed Kevin Newman’s solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, but pitched into the seventh for the win. He allowed singles to Adam Frazier, Jacob Stallings and Colin Moran in addition to Newman’s home run. He walked three and struck out five.
Aroldis Chapman earned his 11th save of the season with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Joe Musgrove (2-4) was the tough-luck loser, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out four.
New York 11, Pittsburgh 5 — Gerrit Cole didn’t have the cleanest start in Tuesday’s opening game, but the New York Yankees offense picked the right-hander up for a win over visiting Pittsburgh.
Cole (6-0) allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings of work. The former No. 1 pick of the Pirates walked three and struck out seven.
The Pirates led 4-3 after three innings, but the Yankees tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Leading 6-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Yankees blew the game open with five runs.
Urshela sparked the Yankees with a home run, single, four RBI and two runs scored. Nick Volt blasted a two-run home run. Giancarlo Stanton had a double, two singles, an RBI and scored three runs.
Derek Holland (3-2) took the loss in relief of starting pitcher Steven Brault. Holland allowed three runs on four hits in two innings with two walks and a strikeout. Brault allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings.
Frazier had two doubles, a single and an RBI for the Pirates. Gregory Polanco drove in a pair of runs with a double and single. Josh Bell finished with two singles, an RBI and run scored. Dyson added a double, single and scored a run.
