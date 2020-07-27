Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
Christian Yelich belted a three-run home run and Manny Pina added a solo shot Sunday afternoon in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates slipped further into last place in the NL Central with a 40-65 record. The Brewers (57-47) trailed the Cincinnati Reds (60-45) by 2½ games. The Cubs are third at 55-50 and St. Louis fourth with a 51-56 record.
Yelich’s home run sparked a four-run output in the fourth inning to give Milwaukee a 5-1 lead.
Eric Lauer (9-1) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Brock Holt with 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Erik Gonzalez and Nico Hoerner both had a run-scoring double for the Pirates.
Mitch Keller (2-11) took another loss, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4 innings for work.
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6 — The Pirates won the middle game of the series on Saturday, with Colin Moran leading the way with three hits, including a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.
Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco and Kevin Kramer all hit two-run home runs for the Pirates.
Trevor Williams (5-12) allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings for the win. Keone Kela allowed a run on a hit with a walk for his 21st save.
Keston Hiura led the Brewers with three RBI. Christian Yelich hit a solo home run and Manny Pina belted a two-run home run.
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2 — Justin Smoak’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning off Michael Feliz lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a victory Friday night over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
Jose Osuna and Jacob Stallings drove in a run to spot Pittsburgh to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
Brent Suter (7-2) pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the win, allowing no hits with a strikeout. Josh Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning for his 36th save.
