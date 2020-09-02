The Mount Pleasant boys golf team opened the week with a pair of Section 2-AA victories, defeating Geibel Catholic, 200-359, on Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, and visiting Yough, 211-310, Monday afternoon at Norvelt Golf Club.
The Vikings' Jonathan Wagner was the medalist against the Gators with a 2-over 36. Dylan Pawlak shot 39, Carson Kirshner and Ben Fisher both carded 41, and Colin Hayes closed the scoring with 43.
Anthony Carbonara (61), Jeremy O'Wade (66), Will Schwarz (70), Ty Croftcheck (73), and Logan Johnston (89) accounted for Geibel's final score.
Kirshner and Hayes both shot 41 to lead the Vikings over the Cougars. Pawlak and Wagner both carded 42, and Ben Fisher shot 45. Logan Cosharek was the low man for Yough with 54.
Ligonier Valley 217, Southmoreland 235 -- The Scotties had a rough road trip to Champion Lakes Golf Course, returning home with a Section 2-AA loss to Ligonier. The Rams' John Paulton was the low man with 39.
Austin Goehring led the Scotties (0-3, 1-3) with 43. Ben Zimmerman (44), Clay Sipple (45), Max Sokol (47), and Vinny Ledbetter (56) also counted in the final score.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 217 — The Lady Vikings returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club Monday afternoon with a Section 1-AA victory over the Lady Scots.
Natalie Miller was medalist for Mount Pleasant with 41. Allison Tepper (49), Emily Eutsey (54), and Nicole Shinsky (55) rounded out the scoring.
Kendall Yuhouse was the low golfer for the Lady Scots with 52. Sophia Price and Amanda Sokol both shot 54, and Rachel Wilson carded 57.
