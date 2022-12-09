CONNELLSVILLE -- The Mount Pleasant boys finished first in all but two events in Thursday's non-section swim meet for a 93-77 victory against Connellsville.
Logan Snively had a hand in four first-place finishes after winning the 200 IM (2:40.02) and 100 backstroke (58.17), and swimming the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay (1:49.67) and anchor on the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.43).
Snively is a junior at Greensburg Central Catholic, but swims with the Vikings as part of a co-op arrangement. He competed as an independent when he was a freshman.
"The first year, it was odd because I was getting to know everyone. The second year is super nice. It's nice to be on a team with the team aspect," said Snively. "(Being on a team) just means I have to work harder. I have more to prove here with the people that have been here two, three years."
Snively qualified for last year's WPIAL Class AA meet in one individual event and all three relays. He is keeping his options open early on in the schedule.
"I'm just trying to qualify in a little bit of everything," explained Snively.
He already has an idea of what his times should be.
"I want to be in the 55s in the 100 backstroke and 53 at the WPIALs. I'm four seconds faster this year at the start of the season than last year," said Snively. "I wanted to swim the 200 IM and qualify or make the second cut, and I made the second cut."
Aiden Drum (200 freestyle, 2:19.37), Seth Painter (100 butterfly, 1:01.38; 500 freestyle, 5:54.37), 200 freestyle relay (1:44.46), and Brendan Korpiel (100 breaststroke, 1:09.16) also had first-place finishes for the Vikings.
Kasey Stanton had both of the Falcons' first-place finishes after touching the wall first in the 50 freestyle (24.46) and 100 freestyle (55.07). The junior turned on the jets in the second 50 yards to rally for first in the 100 freestyle.
"I was going. He started out quick, so I just let him go. Then, I was okay, I gotta go," explained Stanton. "I like speed. I swim the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and sometimes the 200 free."
He joined Gavin McPoyle, Evan Mangus and Jonathan Sapola for second place in the 200 medley relay. Stanton, Cory Stanton, Corbin Hoffer and Gavin McPoyle placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Falcons moved down to Class AA this season, and Stanton is excited to make a qualifying swim or two for the postseason meet.
"I like the times a lot better. (Qualifying for the Class AA meet) seems more likely to me," said Stanton. "I'd like to hit my time midseason, then keep it through the season."
Southmoreland's Nolan Davis swam to events in an attempt to hit the qualifying standard. He finished the 50 freestyle in 25.41 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:16.95.
