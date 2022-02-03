Mount Pleasant wrestled Beth-Center three weeks ago and the Bulldogs came away with a 43-24 non-section victory.
The two teams met again Wednesday night at Beth-Center for a berth into the WPIAL Class AA team wrestling semifinals, and it was the Vikings on top this time around with a 37-28 victory.
Mount Pleasant meets Burrell in the semifinal round Saturday at noon at Chartiers-Houston. The Bucs defeated Montour in the quarterfinals, 57-18. The top three teams advance to the PIAA team tournament.
The two teams met in the in Section 3-AA championship with Burrell defeating the host Vikings, 37-25.
Mount Pleasant's Zach Snyder was hoping to win the coin flip so he could decide where to start the quarterfinal match, but it was not to be. The match started at 138 pounds.
"We wanted to start at 106 pounds," said Snyder.
One of the Mount Pleasant starters who missed the non-section match was Noah Gnibus. Snyder said the Gnibus' return turned the match around.
"Noah Gnibus was back at 189. That changed the whole ball game," explained Snyder. "We moved Jackson Hutter to 215 and put Dayton Pitzer at heavyweight. The last time (against Beth-Center) Pitzer took a forfeit.
"This time we got a pin at 215 and at 285."
Gnibus secured a 9-3 decision against Alston Csutoros, Hutter won by fall in 1:07 and Pitzer needed just 43 seconds to secure a pin against Josh Deems to pull the Vikings into a 21-21 tie.
Mount Pleasant kept rolling with Joseph Longhi winning by forfeit at 106 pounds and William Shipley winning a 17-8 major decision at 113 pounds.
"Shipley came through with a major (decision)," praised Snyder.
Beth-Center's Davis Stepp won a 6-2 decision at 120 pounds. The Vikings' Duncan Blose followed with a pin at 126 pounds, and the Bulldogs' Kyle McCollum closed the match with a major decision.
Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo opened the match with a forfeit win at 138 pounds.
Beth-Center rallied back with a decision by Tyler Debnar at 145 pounds, and pins from Tyler Berish (152), Trevor Pettit (160), and Jacob Layhue (172).
Mount Pleasant rolled into the quarterfinal with a 51-19 win against Jefferson-Morgan.
Snyder said his squad would be prepared for its rematch against Burrell.
"It was closer than the score indicated. We gave up a pin at heavyweight and the match was over at that point," said Snyder. "We have some moves to make at the top.
"We know exactly where to improve and where not to give up points."
Snyder made several playoff runs during his career at Connellsville, and just wants his team to enjoy the moment.
"Having fun and enjoy what we're doing, and not let nerves get to us," said Snyder.
