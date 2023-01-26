The Mount Pleasant wrestling team secured second place in Section 2-AA with a 54-15 victory Wednesday night at Belle Vernon.
The Vikings improve to 5-1 in the section and 6-5 overall. The Leopards finished section play at 2-5.
Mount Pleasant won the first six bouts with William Shipley (114) and Zach Livingston (133) receiving forfeits, Sean Cain (121), Joseph Longhi (127), and Jamison Poklembo (145) winning by fall, and Greg Shaulis taking a 12-6 decision at 139 pounds.
Belle Vernon broke the string with a fall by Elijah Brown at 152 pounds and Austin Hoffman's decision at 160 pounds.
The Vikings came back with Mason Snyder's decision at 172 pounds and Camden Moore's forfeit at 189 pounds.
The Leopards' Luke Bryer won by fall at 215 pounds.
Mount Pleasant's Dylan Pitzer secured a pin at 285 pounds and Cael Ulery won by forfeit at 107 pounds to close out the match.
Frazier 66, Yough 9 -- The Commodores wrapped up a perfect Section 2-AA record with an easy win at Yough.
Frazier finishes section play with a 6-0 record, improving to 8-6 overall. The Cougars slide to 0-6 in the section and 0-16 overall.
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 15 -- The Blue Devils finished with a perfect record to win the Section 1-AA title.
Burgettstown goes to 7-0 in the section. Bentworth finishes with a 3-4 section record.
The Bearcats' Chris Vargo won a 16-3 major decision at 127 pounds. Owen Ivcic won by fall in 3:44 at 145 pounds and Vitali Daniels had a pin in 26 seconds at 215 pounds.
McGuffey 46, West Greene 24 -- The Pioneers fell behind early in the Section 1-AA match and weren't able to rally for a road victory against the Highlanders.
McGuffey improves to 6-1 in the section and 10-2 overall. West Greene slips to 1-6 in the section.
Seth Burns won by forfeit at 121 pounds to tie the match at 6-6. West Greene's next win came at 189 pounds with John Lampe's fall in 2:59. Colin Whyte followed with a pin at 215 pounds in 3:58.
Noah Collins closed the match with a pin at 107 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan 39, Beth-Center 30 -- The Rockets clinched a Section 1-AA playoff berth with a win against the Bulldogs.
Jefferson-Morgan finishes with a 5-2 section record and improves to 7-2 overall. Beth-Center goes to 4-3 in the section and 6-6 overall.
Connellsville 34, Hempfield 27 -- The Falcons clinched the Section 4-AAA title with a road victory over the Spartans.
Connellsville closes section play with a 4-0 record, improving to 12-4 overall. Hempfield finishes 2-2 in the section and 6-3 overall.
Waynesburg Central 39, Trinity 27 -- The Raiders secured the Section 5-AAA crown with a victory over the visiting Hillers.
Waynesburg finishes 5-0 in section play and improves to 10-2 overall. Trinity goes to 3-2 in the section and 6-2 overall.
West Mifflin 42, Ringgold 30 -- The Rams closed the Section 3-AAA schedule with a road loss at West Mifflin.
Ringgold finishes with an 0-5 section record and overall mark of 3-11. West Mifflin goes to 1-4 in the section and 1-5 overall.
Boys basketball
West Greene 72, Bentworth 62 -- The Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and held off a late rally for a non-section home victory.
The game was tied at halftime, 36-36. West Greene (3-13) outscored the Bearcats in the third quarter, 22-9, for a 58-45 lead.
Bentworth (10-7) closed with a 17-14 fourth quarter.
Lane Allison led West Greene with 34 points. Kaden Shields finished with 19 points.
Bentworth's Landon Urcho scored a game-high 37 points.
Girls basketball
Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44 -- The Lady Lions rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory.
Laurel Highlands (10-8) led 26-20 at halftime and retained the lead after three quarters, 39-35. Greensburg Salem won the game with 10-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Miya Harris (16), Aierra Jenkins (12), and Aryianna Sumpter (11) scored double figures for Laurel Highlands.
Ashlan Price led Greensburg Salem (12-4) with a game-high 18 points. Kait Mankins finished with 17 points.
Geibel Catholic 37, Jeannette 34 -- The Lady Gators held on for non-section victory against the visiting Lady Jayhawks.
Geibel (9-8) led 19-17 at halftime and 28-27 after three quarters.
The Lady Gators' Emma Larkin scored a game-high 20 points and Amanda Hoffer added 11.
Venecia Vignali led Jeannette (1-16) with 12 points.
Boys swimming
Belle Vernon 69, Laurel Highlands 48 -- The Leopards returned home with a Section 5-AA victory.
Belle Vernon improves to 2-2 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Girls swimming
Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 32 -- The Laurel Highlands girls were tough at home for a Section 5-AA victory.
The Lady Leopards go to 0-4 in the section and 2-9 overall.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 91, Mansfield 53 -- Ciaira Loyd led the Vulcans with another double-double for PSAC West Conference home victory.
California improves to 8-5 in the conference and 12-7 overall. Mansfield slides to 1-12 in the PSAC West and 2-15 overall.
Loyd scored 15 points and dished out 10 assists. Halley Herrington finished with a game-high 21 points. Allycia Harris and Rajah Fink both scored 14 points in the victory.
Saint Vincent 81, Waynesburg 49 -- The visiting Bearcats won their 10th game in a row with a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory at Waynesburg.
Saint Vincent goes to 10-2 in the conference and 14-3 overall. The Yellow Jackets slip to 2-11 in the PAC and 2-16 overall.
Saint Vincent's Madison Weber scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ella Marconi had 14 points, Lizzie Bender finished with 12 and Emily Thompson added 10.
The Bearcats scored 19 points on 18 turnovers.
Anika Dansby paced Waynesburg with 13 points. Marley Wolf added 10 points.
Men's basketball
Waynesburg 70, Saint Vincent 61 -- The visiting Yellow Jackets held a 9-point halftime lead and then held on over the final 20 minutes for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Waynesburg improves to 3-11 in the PAC and 5-13 overall. The Bearcats go to 7-7 in the conference and 11-8 overall.
Antone Baker led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jansen Knotts finished with 16 points and Ryan Felberg added 14.
Shamar Bennett had a double-double for the Bearcats with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Tayler McNeil scored 16 points.
California (Pa.) 87, Mansfield 73 -- The Vulcans built on their 9-point halftime lead for a PSAC West Conference home victory.
California goes to 6-7 in the conference and 9-10 overall. Mansfield slips to 4-9 in the PSAC West and 5-12 overall.
KJ McClurg led five Vulcans in double figures with a game-high 19 points. Jermaine Hall Jr. (18), Donald Whitehead Jr. (17), Cam Polek (15), and Keith Palek III (12) also scored in double digits.
Scott Woodring led Mansfield with 15 points. Idris Ali and Gabe Perez each scored 14, and Saraj Ali added 13.
