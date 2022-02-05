Moves made by Mount Pleasant wrestling coach Zach Snyder and his staff did not pay the hoped-for dividends Saturday, and the Vikings' hope for a PIAA tournament berth was dashed with semifinal and consolation losses.
Burrell defeated the Vikings in the semifinals, 33-24, and Burgettstown secured the third state tournament berth with a 43-20 victory against Mount Pleasant in the consolation final.
"It was not the result we were looking for," said Snyder.
Quaker Valley edged Burrell, 30-28, in the title match, securing the win in the final bout when Justin Richey won his 152-pound bout with a fall in 37 seconds.
Quaker Valley also had a nail-biter in the semifinals with a 36-35 win over Burgettstown.
Burrell raced out to a 20-0 lead in the semifinal match against Mount Pleasant on major decisions at 152 and 160 pounds, decisions at 172 and 189 pounds and a pin at 215.
Noah Gnibus lost a tough decision at 189 pounds on a late takedown.
Snyder made a move at 215 pounds, but the Blue Devils' Cam Martin countered by pinning Jackson Hutter in 1:32. Dayton Pitzer moved to 285 and received a forfeit.
"We bumped Dayton Pitzer to 285 and put Jackson Hutter at 215. We though we could win at 215," explained Snyder. "The guy wrestling Noah stalled. He should've been called. That was strategic to get Noah tired out. That hurt us.
"We showed everybody we tried all the options."
Joseph Longhi drew the Vikings closer with a pin at 106 pounds, but Burrell responded with a pin at 113 pounds and a 10-1 major decision at 120 pounds.
The Vikings battled back with Duncan Blose's 8-4 decision at 126 pounds and Greg Shaulis' 4-2 win at 132 pounds. The run continued with Jamison Poklembo's pin in 42 seconds at 138 pounds.
Mount Pleasant had a chance entering the final bout of the semifinal, needing a pin for a tie and then go to criteria. The match closed with Burrell's Isaac Lacinski edging Lucas Shaulis, 3-2, at 145 pounds.
"It was tough to get a pin at 145," said Snyder.
The consolation match opened with the Vikings' Conor Johnson securing an 8-2 decision.
The Blue Devils responded with a technical fall at 172 pounds, but Mount Pleasant came back with back-to-back pins from Noah Gnibus (189) and Dayton Pitzer (215).
Burgettstown surged after the Pitzer fall with pins at 285, 113 and 120 pounds, and a technical fall at 106 pounds.
Mount Pleasant's Duncan Blose stopped the run, needed only nine seconds for a pin at 126 pounds.
However, the Blue Devils ran the string to close out the match with three consecutive decisions.
"Mentally, to turn around that quickly with a 15-20 minute gap was tough. But, they had to do it, too," said Snyder. "We had to shake it off, but Burgettstown was tough to beat."
Snyder said preparations and focus were on the semifinal match.
"We set out sights, everything was focused on Burrell," said Snyder.
Despite falling short of the state tournament, Snyder was pleased with the strides the program made this season.
"It's been a long time," Snyder said of the Vikings' appearance in the semifinals. "It is bittersweet. You have to be proud of yourself to get Mount Pleasant back on the map.
"A top-four finish, that's the best in a while."
Now, focus turns to preparations for the individual tournament.
"We had nothing lined up. All our plans were us going to Hershey," said Snyder. "We have a couple points. We'll pick up a couple good matches, probably against AAA teams. We'll stay away from AA teams."
