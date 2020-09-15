Steven Brown posted an even-par 36 Monday afternoon in Mount Pleasant’s 209-251 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Southmoreland at Norvelt Golf Club.
Carson Kirshner shot 39 for the Vikings. Jonathan Wagner (40), Dylann Pawlak (47), and Colin Hayes (47) closed out the scoring for the home team.
Clay Sipple and Austin Goehring shared scoring honors for the Scotties with 43. Ben Zimmerman (44), Tyler Rollinson (63), and Vinnie Ledbetter (48) also counted in Southmoreland’s final score.
Frazier 219, Beth-Center 255 — Chase Hazelbaker fired a 4-over 39 to lead the Commodores to a Section 8-AA road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Nixon Erdely (41), Noah Usher (46), Jay Thompson (44), and Dylan Roebuck (49) also counted for Frazier (4-2). Jake Lemley’s 59 was not used.
JJ Paternoster (49), Blake Shashura (47), Gianna Peterson (51), Gavin Durkin (51), and Chase Malanosky (57) had scoring rounds for the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-8). Alton Carrigan’s 58 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels 209, Charleroi 259 — Remmey Lohr and Liam Lohr both shot 4-over 40 to share medalist honors as Carmichaels remained unbeaten in Section 8-AA play with a win over the Cougars at Mon Valley County Clulb.
Rolin Burghy was right behind the sister and brother duo with a 41. Nick Ricco and Mason Lapana both carded 44 to wrap up the scoring for coach Dave Briggs’ Mikes (5-0, 5-1). Chris Barrish’s 49 was not used.
Nate Summers led the way for Charleroi (1-4, 2-4) with a 47. Colton Polander shot 50 and was followed by Will Wagner (52), Eliot Lenhart (53) and Makayla Hammond (57). Nico Rongus’ 65 was not used.
