Lucas Toohey scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lead Mount Pleasant to an upset of third-seeded North Catholic, 2-1, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class AA boys soccer quarterfinals.
The Vikings (13-1-0) advance to the semifinals at No. 2-seeded Deer Lakes on Monday at 6:30 p.m. with their eighth win in a row.
Toohey assisted on Luke Rivardo’s goal in the first half to give the Vikings a 1-0 halftime lead.
Toohey increased the lead to 2-0 in the second half. Domenic Rivetti drew the Trojans (13-2-1) back to a goal deficit on a free kick.
John Menefee made the slim lead stand in the final minutes of the second half.
Mt. Pleasant (13-1) held its slim lead into the second half, until Toohey buried a shot into the North Catholic net to give the Vikings an all-important insurance goal.
North Catholic (13-2-1) got on the board moments later when Domenic Rivetti scored off of a long-range free kick.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Avonworth 0 — Andrew Smith scored both goals for the Warriors (12-2-2) in a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal victory over the Antelopes.
Elizabeth Forward advances to the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. against top-seeded Shady Side Academy (13-2-0).
Goalkeeper Austin Onofrey preserved the victory with the shutout.
