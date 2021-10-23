Mount Pleasant positioned itself into securing an Interstate Conference playoff berth Friday night with a 28-6 victory over visiting South Park.
The Vikings improve to 3-1 in the conference and 5-3 overall. Mount Pleasant closes the season Friday with a home game against South Allegheny (3-2, 3-5).
The Eagles go to 2-3 in the conference and 2-4 overall, and host Southmoreland (3-2, 6-3) in the season finale.
Mount Pleasant scored one touchdown in each quarter.
Jackson Hutter scored on a 33-yard run with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Robbie Labuda powered into the end zone from two yards with 30 seconds left in the first half.
Aaron Alakson scored the last two touchdowns on runs of 3 and 8 yards. Labuda converted all four extra points.
Interstate Conference
South Park 0-0-0-6 -- 6
Mount Pleasant 7-7-7-7 -- 28
First Quarter
MP: Jackson Hutter 33 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 1:05
Second Quarter
MP: Robbie Labuda 2 run (Robbie Labuda kick), :30
Third Quarter
MP Aaron Alakson 3 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 4:33
Fourth Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 8 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 7:35
SP: Adam Johnson 37 run (kick failed), 2:18
South Park (2-3, 2-6), Mount Pleasant (3-1, 5-3).
