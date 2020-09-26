The Mount Pleasant defense stopped Southmoreland quarterback Zach Cernuto on a fourth-and-1 inside its 10-yard line to preserve the Vikings' 13-10 Interstate Conference victory Friday night at Southmoreland.
The win halted the Scotties' two-game winning streak in their heated rivalry.
Southmoreland recovered a fumble near midfield with about two minutes remaining in the game. The Scotties moved the ball inside the Vikings' 10-yard line, but the drive stalled at the 8-yard line.
Southmoreland coach Dave Keefer opted to go for it on fourth-and-1, but Cernuto was stopped by Jared Yester and the ball turned over on downs.
"I thought we'd get it. Give Mount Pleasant credit. They stuffed it," said Keefer. "We had an RPO called and Zach made the right call (not to make the pitch and keep the ball). The linebacker made a nice play.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get it."
Viking coach Jason Fazekas had to summon on his defense one final time.
"They played an outstanding game and it ended with a great defensive stand," Fazekas said. "They have a great quarterback but our guys stepped up when the game was on the line."
Southmoreland still had a chance to get the ball back but Mount Pleasant's Pete Billey broke free on a 30-yard run for a first down that allowed the Vikings to run out the clock.
Andrew Rodgriguez broke the scoreless tie at 10:41 of the second quarter when the Scotties' kicker connected on a 32-yard field goal.
The Vikings' Tyler Reese responded with a big return on the ensuing kickoff, and Mount Pleasant cashed in on the momentum when Donavin Bair got behind the Southmoreland defense for a 35-yard touchdown pass from Asher O'Connor at 10:09 of the quarter.
The kick failed to give Mount Pleasant a 6-3 lead at halftime.
"I thought it was really big to get that first touchdown," Fazekas said. "That allowed us to play with a lead and rely on our defense."
O'Connor extended the Vikings' lead with a 25-yard touchdown run at 8:07 of the third quarter. Robbie Labuda's point after gave Mount Pleasant a 13-3 lead.
Cernuto plowed in from a yard and Rodriguez hit the point-after to close Southmoreland's deficit to 13-10 with 6:17 left in the game.
"We moved the ball in the second half. I thought we'd have a grind-it-out game," said Keefer.
"We will lick our wounds, regroup and get ready for Derry. We have to go on a run now."
Fazekas said his team's main focus was on winning the game because of the importance of it in the standings, "but they all know about the rivalry so, of course, we did mention during the week that we had lost the last two and didn't want to make it three in a row.
"It is a great rivalry. When you're in such close proximity and you only have to drive 10 minutes down the road it makes for an intense game for the players and for the community."
Pete Billey led the Vikings with 73 yards rushing on 15 carries. O'Connor completed 4-of-8 passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Noah Phillips game 49 yards on 10 carries for the Scotties. Cernuto was 12-of-19 for 143 yards and no interceptions. Anthony Govern caught six passes for 65 yards.
Interstate Conference
Mount Pleasant 0-6-7-0 -- 13
Southmoreland 0-3-0-7 -- 10
Second Quarter
S: Andrew Rodriguez 32 FG, 10:41
MP: Donavin Bair 35 pass from Asher O'Connor (kick failed), 10:09
Third Quarter
MP: Asher O'Connor 25 run (Robbie Labuda kick), 8:07
Fourth Quarter
S: Zach Cernuto 1 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 6:17
Records: Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2-1), Southmoreland (1-2, 1-2).
