Albert Gallatin's first competition as a Class AA wrestling team was rough with the Colonials falling on the road at Mount Pleasant, 48-27.
Albert Gallatin had a solid start with James Standish winning by forfeit at 189 pounds and Hunter Lisauckis holding on for a 1-0 decision at 215 pounds.
The Vikings rallied back with Dylan Pitzer's pin at 285 pounds and Cael Ulery's win by forfeit at 107 pounds.
The Colonials regained the lead with Ryan Hawthorne's pin in 26 seconds at 114 pounds.
The momentum rolled back to Mount Pleasant with back-to-back forfeits for Joseph Longhi (121) and Sean Cain (127).
Albert Gallatin's Logan Nalepka slowed the momentum with a pin at 133 pounds.
Mount Pleasant then put the match out of reach with consecutive falls from Greg Shaulis (139), Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Turek (152), and Ty Hornick (160).
The Colonials' Landon Conroy closed the match with a fall at 172 pounds.
Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 18 -- The Lady Bearcats shut out the Lady Rockets in the second quarter on their way to a non-section home victory.
Bentworth (2-1) led 7-4, 15-4 and 28-13 at the quarter breaks.
Amber Sallee and Aubrie Logan both scored nine points for Bentworth. Kayla Larkin led Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) with a game-high 10 points.
Carmichaels 52, McGuffey 46 -- The Mikes held off McGuffey's late charge for a non-section home victory.
Carmichaels (3-0) led 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The Mikes extended their lead to 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Aydan Adamson led Carmichaels with a game-high 15 points. Dominic Colarusso (13) and Alec Anderson (10) also finished in double figures.
Philip McCuen paced the Highlanders (1-1) with 13 points. Jantzen Durbin finished with 12 points and Grayson Wallaced added 11.
