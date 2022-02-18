The Section 4-AA title came down to the final event of the final meet Thursday night at Laurel Highlands.
Although the Mustangs finished first in the 400 freestyle, visiting Mount Pleasant captured second and third places for the deciding points in a 91-89 victory.
The close victory earned the Vikings the section title.
Joseph Gardner was one of the key swimmers in the Vikings' victory.
The freshman swam on the 200 medley relay foursome that placed second with an automatic qualifying time of 1:42.46 and covered a leg on the second-place 400 freestyle relay.
Gardner won the 200 IM in another automatic qualifying time, 2:01.55. He secured a second individual first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with an automatic qualifying time of 49.49 seconds.
"We wanted to win our section and we accomplished that," Gardner said of the meet. "It was about doing my job and improving my time.
"Winning is always fun, but as long as I improve I'll be happy."
David Mutter won the 50 freestyle (22.61) and 100 butterfly (54.72) for the Vikings, both automatic qualifying times.
Mount Pleasant's Joe Barrick (500 freestyle), Seth Painter (100 butterfly), and Logan Snively (100 backstroke) finished in provisional qualifying times.
Ian Hamilton had a strong meet for the Mustangs, both individually and on relays.
He joined Kole Friel, CJ Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer to win the opening 200 medley relay in an automatic qualifying time of 1:40.22. Hamilton, Soltis, Friel and Connor Locke closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in an automatic qualifying time of 3:22.21.
Hamilton touched the wall in an automatic qualifying time of 1:49.94 to win the 200 freestyle, and won the 100 backstroke with another automatic qualifying time of 56.53 seconds.
"I was looking forward to trying to win the meet and drop times, of course," said Hamilton.
Hamilton has already secured solid qualifying times.
"I'm in a good spot for WPIALs. I'm fifth in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the backstroke," said Hamilton. "I'm just trying to get a middle lane.
"I want to win the 200 freestyle at WPIALs. That's my biggest goal. I'm shooting for 1:42, 1:43, somewhere in that range. My best time is 1:45."
Teammate Collin McManis won the diving competition with an automatic qualifying score of 179.05 points. Friel finished first in the 500 freestyle with an automatic qualifying time of 4:56.19. Locke won the 100 breaststroke in a provisional qualifying time of 1:08.92.
Soltis' second-place finish in the 100 butterfly was in an automatic qualifying time of 56.13 seconds.
Friel (200 freestyle), Locke (200 IM), Soltis (50 freestyle), and Schiffbauer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) finished in provisional qualifying times.
