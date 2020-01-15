Noah Gnibus' win by fall at 138 pounds in the final bout of the Section 3-AA (3B) match Wednesday night secured the winning points to lift Mount Pleasant to a 42-37 victory over visiting Derry.
The match started at 145 pounds and Derry built a 19-12 lead through 195 pounds.
The Vikings' Ian Pasano won by forfeit to cut the deficit to a point and Colton Zelmore's pin at 285 pounds pulled the home team to a 24-19 win.
Derry rallied back, though, for a 37-36 lead after the Trojans' Tyler Cymmerman won by fall at 132 pounds.
The Vikings' Damian George (126), Kyle Jones (152), and Patrick Brewer (160) all won their matches by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.