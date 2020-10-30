North Catholic pulled away with 28 unanswered points after Mount Pleasant tied the game in the first quarter for a 35-14 victory Friday night in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA football playoffs.
Robbie Labuda's 19-yard touchdown run and extra point tied the game in the first quarter, but the Trojans (8-0) regained the lead with four straight touchdowns.
North Catholic's Joey Prentice found Nick Maher open for a 34-yard touchdown pass and Kyle Tipinski scored on a 26-yard run, and Ethan Marsico added both extra points for a 21-7 halftime lead.
Prentice completed 11-of-18 passes for 149 yards. He opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Maher. Maher caught five passes for 102 yards.
The Trojans' Jack Fennell scored on a 9-yard run for the only score of the third quarter. Tipinski completed the 28-point run on a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Tipinski ran for 109 yards on 15 carries.
Labuda closed the scoring on a 8-yard run and the point after. He led all rushers with 147 yards on 29 carries.
WPIAL Football Playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Mount Pleasant 7-0-0-7 -- 14
North Catholic 7-14-7-7 -- 35
First Quarter
NC: Nick Maher 37 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)
MP: Robbie Labuda 19 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
Second Quarter
NC: Nick Maher 34 pass from Joey Prentice (Ethan Marsico kick)
NC: Kyle Tipinski 26 run (Ethan Marsico kick)
Third Quarter
NC: Jack Fennell 9 run (Ethan Marsico kick)
Fourth Quarter
NC: Kyle Tipinski 22 run (Lucius Marbella kick)
MP: Robbie Labuda 8 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
Records: Mount Pleasant (4-4), North Catholic (8-0).
