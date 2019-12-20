Mount Pleasant fell behind early and was unable to recover for a 65-35 loss Friday night at Knoch in the Section 1-AAAA opener.
The Vikings (0-1, 4-3) trailed 14-4 after the first quarter and fell further behind at halftime, 35-16.
Jake Johnson was the lone Mount Pleasant player in double figures with 16 points.
Scott Fraser led the Knights (1-0, 3-1) with a game-high 18 points. Ryan Lang finished with 16 and Jared Schrecengost added 12.
Section 1-AAAA
Mount Pleasant 4-12-10-9 -- 35
Knoch 14-21-14-16 -- 65
Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson 16. Knoch: Scott Fraser 18, Ryan Lang 16, Jared Schrecengost 12. Records: Mount Pleasant (0-1, 4-3), Knoch (1-0, 3-1).
