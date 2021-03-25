South Park swept the singles Wednesday afternoon for a 4-1 Section 1-AA road victory at Mount Pleasant.
Ryan Borkowski and Eli Duval won their No. 2 doubles match, 7-6 (4), 6-0, for the Vikings' lone victory.
Joe Toth defeated Nick Yurechko, Ethan Bowden beat Tyler Salvatore and Dylan Weiss downed Carson Kirshner all in straight sets in singles.
The Eagles' Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing dropped only one game in their straight-sets victory at No. 1 doubles against the Vikings' Kirk Brdar and Jack Tumas.
