A focus on playing better defense and moving the football consistently will help the Mount Pleasant football team return to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs in 2023.
At least that’s the way seventh-year head coach Jason Fazekas sees it.
“We’re pretty consistent,” Fazekas said. “We want to improve and be around, be in the discussion when playoff talk starts and when it’s playoff time. We set goals and one of them is to win a conference championship.”
That will be the most difficult task with defending PIAA and WPIAL Class AAA champion Belle Vernon Area sitting at the head of the Interstate Conference.
“We’re focusing on playing good defense as a team and to make improvements to ensure that,” said Fazekas.
“One other point of emphasis will be our running game. We have an advanced running game and that should go along with our quarterback, who is pretty good.
Mount Pleasant has six returning starters on offense and seven on defense.
The Vikings also have 16 returning lettermen back from a squad that went 6-5 overall last season and posted a 3-2 record in the conference.
Fazekas identified players who will be counted on to lead the Vikings back to the WPIAL playoffs.
The group includes junior quarterback Cole Chatfield (6-1, 170), two-way linemen Micah Roadman (6-2, 230) and Kolby Hudec (6-0, 250), both seniors, and junior Joseph Laychak (5-10, 220).
“We’re really big into the RPOs,” Fazekas said. “Cole is really good at what we want to do in both the RPO and with the drop back passing game.”
Other lettermen are senior running back-linebacker Jackson Hutter (6-1, 200), senior offensive lineman Donovan Kelemba, (6-2, 210), senior linebacker Dante Giallonardo (6-3, 200), and senior defensive backs Lucas Nicotera (6-1, 175) and Brady Poole (5-9, 170).
“We have a lot back and it all starts up front with Kolby and Micah,” Fazekas said. “They’re multi-year starters, lead-by-example type of guys. Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the conference and his role will be expanded on offense.”
Fazekas said the Vikings have promising newcomers, including junior tight end Logan Parson (6-0, 190), sophomore linebacker Rage Suchar (5-11, 190), sophomore tailback-linebacker Brody Hutter, senior running back-linebacker Camden Moore (5-11, 180), sophomore defensive end Dylan Pitzer (6-6, 235), senior two-way linemen Devin Kuhns (6-1, 210) and Carter Strayer (6-4, 235), sophomore defensive back Richard Shawley (6-0, 170) and senior two-way lineman Douglas Hamm (6-0, 290).
In 2022, Roadman and Hutter earned All-Conference honors.
Mount Pleasant lost a few players to graduation, including running back Robbie Labuda, offensive lineman William Eicher, end-defensive back Lane Golkosky, wide receiver-defensive back Tyler Reese, linebacker Casey Shaffer, offensive lineman Jacob Kraus, running back-wide receiver-defensive back Sean Cain and two-way linemen Jacob Baker.
A season ago, Labuda rushed for 1,497 yards, averaged 8.8 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns. Reese made 16 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Chatfield completed 66-of-123 passes for 1,212 yards and 11 TDs.
Mount Pleasant suffered a WPIAL first round playoff loss to East Allegheny. It was the Vikings' fourth-consecutive postseason berth under Fazekas.
The Vikings allowed at least 42 points or more in four games last season and at least 28 in six games.
Mount Pleasant averaged 32.3 points per game and yielded 28.4 points per game. The Vikings scored 35 points or more in eight games last season and 40 or more in five games.
They won three of their first four games in 2022 with victories over Yough (35-7), McGuffey (50-28) and Valley (40-13). Mount Pleasant posted wins over South Allegheny (42-0) and Southmoreland (42-17) in the final two weeks of the regular season to clinch a postseason berth.
The Vikings open at Greensburg Central Catholic on August 8. They host Yough the following week and then play at McGuffey on Sept. 8. Mount Pleasant has two more non-conference games, both at home, versus Valley and Freeport.
Mount Pleasant’s conference slate begins Sept. 29 at Greensburg Salem. In succession, the Vikings will host Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon, play at South Allegheny and host Southmoreland to end the regular season.
“The conference will be pretty competitive,” Fazekas said. “Belle Vernon should be back on top. Elizabeth Forward is usually good. I’m impressed with the overall strength of the conference.”
Fazekas’ staff consists of Eric Rae, Luke Liprando, Bo Ruffner, Dylan McElfresh and Tom Hudzema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.