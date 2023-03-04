PITTSBURGH — Mount Pleasant sophomore Joseph Gardner didn’t have the best day by his standards in Thursday’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Vikings' Gardner wins gold in 100 breaststroke
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 4:57 am
Saturday, March 4, 2023 5:16 AM
Gardner saw the second day of the district meet at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool as a fresh start, and the approach paid huge dividends with a record-breaking, gold medal finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Gardner touched the wall in 55.81 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 56.99 set by Belle Vernon graduate Robert Spekis in the same pool in 2019.
“My time in the breaststroke was my second-best time, ever,” said Gardner. “(Thursday) was actually not my best day. I put that behind me today, and it was a good (finish).
“(The first day) was what it was and I looked forward to my next race.”
Gardner then joined Matthew Koch, Logan Snively and David Mutter for a fourth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:14.20, nearly four seconds faster than their seed time.
Laurel Highlands senior Ian Hamilton capped his final district meet with a fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a personal-best time of 47.74 seconds. He placed sixth in the 50 freestyle on Thursday.
“This was the first time in both races. I just wanted to switch it up,” said Hamilton. “I’m satisfied. I wanted to have fun and do my best.”
Although only the first-place finishes advance to the state meet, it’s likely Hamilton’s times will secure an at-large berth into the 32-swimmer field. With those hopeful bids coming Sunday night, Hamilton took a second to reflect on his WPIAL experience.
“It was awesome. It was fun,” added Hamilton, who will attend Bloomsburg in the fall.
Ringgold’s Gionni Traeger placed seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.82 seconds. Teammate Benjamin Carpeal was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 4:57.94.
Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda was sixth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.19 seconds.
