Mount Pleasant's Joseph Gardner not only won the 100 breaststroke gold medal Thursday evening, the sophomore did so with a record-breaking effort at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Gardner had the fastest time in the preliminaries and carried over that speed into the final when he touched the wall in a record-breaking 55.23 seconds, over a second faster than his time in the prelims.
"I try to go as fast as I can. It's nothing really more than that," Gardner said in a post-race interview on the Pennsylvania Cable Network. "The record feels amazing."
Gardner won a second medal on the final day of the Class AA meet when he joined David Mutter, Brendan Korpiel and Logan Snively for a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:14.96. Snively was 18th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.81 seconds.
Cathedral Prep won the team title with 194 points. Bishop McDevitt placed second with 164 points. The Mount Pleasant boys finished eighth with 102 points.
Laurel Highlands senior Ian Hamilton finished third in the 100 freestyle consolation final and 11th overall with at time of 47.71 seconds. The Mustangs' Kasey Mahoney, a freshman, finished 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.61.
Uniontown junior Logan Voytish placed seventh in the 100 backstroke consolation final and 15th overall with a time of 55.28 seconds. The Red Raiders' 400 freestyle relay finished 21st in 3:24.16.
Ringgold's Gionni Traeger placed seventh in the 100 freestyle 'B' final and 15th overall in 49.46 seconds. Teammate Benjamin Carpeal was seventh in the 500 freestyle consolation and 15th overall in 5:01.84.
The Rams' 400 freestyle relay was 22nd with a time of 3:24.37.
Belle Vernon senior Nick Reda won the 100 backstroke 'B' final and was ninth overall in 52.79 seconds. Teammate Jake Wessel placed 32nd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.