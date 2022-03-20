Mount Pleasant's Joseph Gardner touched the wall slightly ahead of Boiling Springs' Matthew Raudabaugh midway in the 100 breaststroke Saturday afternoon at the PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Raudabaugh turned the race around in the final 50 yards with a 29.55 second split to rally for the gold medal in 55.77 seconds.
Gardner, a freshman, was close behind for the silver medal with a time of 56.47 seconds. He completed the final 50 yards in 30.31 seconds.
Southmoreland junior Henry Miller trailed the pair by a second midway through the race, but sliced into the deficit with the fastest time of the top three finishers in the final 50, 29.45 seconds. Miller won the bronze medal in 56.96 seconds, about one-half second behind Gardner.
Miller edged Gardner earlier in the month to successfully defend his WPIAL 100 breaststroke title.
Gardner returned to the pool for the final event of the two-day state meet, helping the Vikings place fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:16.94. Gardner handled the opening leg, followed by Logan Snively, Joe Barrick and David Mutter.
Mutter, a freshman, finished seventh in the 100 freestyle 'B final' and 15th overall in a time of 48.61 seconds.
The Laurel Highlands quartet of CJ Soltis, Dean Schiffbauer, Ian Hamilton and Kole Friel finished sixth in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:18.93.
Friel closed his career by placing sixth in the 500 freestyle 'B final' and 14th overall in 4:50.38. Hamilton was fifth in the 100 backstroke 'B final' and 13th overall with a time of 54.51 seconds. Hamilton was seeded 16th after the prelims.
Belle Vernon junior Nick Reda had the fastest time in the 'B final' of the 100 backstroke and placed ninth overall with a time of 53.94. The Leopards' Jake Wessel finished 27th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.90.
Elizabeth Forward's Kaden Faychak placed 31st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.85.
Ringgold's Benjamin Carpeal placed 26th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:07.72. Teammate Andrew Noll was 25th in the 100 backstroke in 57.15 seconds. Carpeal and Noll joined Tyler George and Gionni Traeger to finish 23rd in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:29.42.
