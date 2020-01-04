Mount Pleasant's Noah Gnibus and Patrick Brewer both advanced to the championship of the WCCA Wrestling Tournament held at Kiski Area, but both fell in the title bout.
Gnibus lost a 4-0 decision to Norwin's John Altieri in the 138-pound final and Brewer was pinned in 1:59 in the 160-pound title bout to Kiski Area's Jack Blumer.
Mount Pleasant finished ninth in the team standings with 93 points. The Vikings' Colton Zelmore (4, 285), Damien George (4, 126), and Luke Geibig (6, 113) all earned all-county honors.
Southmoreland was 10th with 68.5 points. Anthony Govern (4, 182), Josh Thoma (6, 160), and Nick Yeskey (6, 145) earned a spot on the awards podium.
Belle Vernon placed 12th with 42.5 points. Logan Hoffman (3, 170) and Cole Weightman (6, 195) earned all-county honors.
Yough was 14th with 25.5 points. Glenn Christner (4, 170) and Shane Momyer (6, 106) had top-eight finishes.
The host Cavaliers won the team title with 263 points and had the most individual champions, four.
