Mount Pleasant advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs last season and won a game before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
According to head coach Jason Fazekas, the Vikings are striving to get back into the postseason again.
“Our expectations for this year, I think we keep them similar year in and out, and that is to play meaningful games at the end of year,” said Fazekas. “We have to play well to achieve our goals.”
For the Vikings to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year, they will have to navigate a tougher Interstate Conference.
The WPIAL did the teams remaining in the conference no favors as Belle Vernon and Greensburg Salem dropped from Class AAAA into the conference.
“The Interstate, top to bottom, it is pretty competitive,” Fazekas said. “Belle Vernon is a strong team. Elizabeth Forward and Greensburg Salem are strong teams.
“It is going to be pretty competitive, for sure.”
The remaining teams in the conference are South Allegheny and Southmoreland.
Fazekas outlined the keys for the Vikings to make another postseason run.
“We want to take care of ourselves first and execute our plans,” Fazekas said. “Going into this year, it always starts up front with good play.
“The experience we have back means a lot. We are a younger team overall, but have more experience.”
Fazekas continued, adding, "Kids who started last year as seniors were one-year starters and are gone. We had young players who played meaningful football.”
The Vikings return five starters back on both offense and defense.
Leading the way is senior Robbie Labuda, who returns at tailback and free safety. Labuda rushed for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“We are expecting him to play better on both sides of the ball,” said Fazekas.
Senior Tyler Reese started last year at quarterback and defensive back last season, but has moved to wide receiver this season.
The other returning starters on offense are linemen senior William Eicher, junior Micah Roadman and senior Jacob Kraus. Eicher is a three-year starter.
Joining Labuda and Reese as returning starters on defense are lineman junior Kolby Hudec and linebackers Casey Shaffer, a senior, and junior Jackson Hutter.
Labuda, Reese and Hutter were all-conference honorees last season.
With Reese moving to receiver, sophomore Cole Chatfield takes over at quarterback.
“Cole can throw pretty well,” Fazekas said. “He was just a little too young last year, but we think he will be ready this season.”
Mount Pleasant opens the season in Week 0 when it hosts Greensburg Central Catholic, and Fazekas knows the community will be watching.
“Everyone is excited because we are playing a local team,” said Fazekas, adding, “I think there will be a buzz.”
After four nonconference games, the Vikings open Interstate Conference play Sept. 23 when they host Greensburg Salem.
