ALVERTON — The Mount Pleasant boys carried most of the first-place finishes Thursday to return home from Southmoreland with an 88-56 win in Section 8-AA track & field action.
The Vikings’ Joe Barrick, fresh off a successful swimming season, won the 1,600 (5:12.2) and 3,200 (11:44.2).
Teammate Ethan Mates ran a leg with Barrick to first-place finishes in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays, and added third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600.
His time of 5:37 in the 1,600 was a personal best.
The senior, as with so many, is coming back after losing last spring because of the pandemic.
“It’s a little bit nerve-racking. It feels natural like I didn’t have a gap year,” explained Mates, who played soccer in the fall. “I had some conditioning coming into the season from soccer.”
Mates added he’s looking to get his time in the 1,600 down to 5:10.
Mates enjoyed facing the rival Scotties once again.
“It’s nice coming back against them, no matter the time of year. It’s nice to be back,” added Mates.
Dylan Pawlak (110 high hurdles, 21.4; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.1; pole vault, 9-0), Ben Davis (800, 2:19.8), Aiden Shimmell (400, 1:01), and Robbie Labuda (high jump, 5-8) also finished first for the Vikings.
The Scotties’ Ray Hribal had a solid day in the throws, winning the javelin (143-0), discus (126-4), and shot put (48-10).
“It was pretty good,” Hribal said of his performances. “The discus and javelin, was a rough day for me. I have something to work on.”
The wind that whipped across the field didn’t bother Hribal in the shot put or discus, but did affect the javelin.
“There was a crosswind in the javelin,” said Hribal.
The senior not only missed last spring because of the pandemic, but was out as a sophomore recovering from UCL surgery.
“I feel like I’m a very old freshman,” Hribal said with a smile. “The first meet, I was throwing the shot put and I had butterflies coming out the wazoo.”
Hribal has set goals for his final season of track.
“I’d like to hit 160 feet in javelin and discus. The javelin is the school record. And, I’d like to clear 52, 54 feet in the shot put. I’d be tickled to get that,” said Hribal.
Hribal knows the course of study he’d like to pursue after graduation, but hasn’t decided on just where yet.
“I’m looking at Edinboro, Penn State Fayette. I want to go into nursing, maybe in the emergency room. It’s something different every day,” said Hribal.
The Scotties’ Jason Bloom (100, 11.3; 200, 23.9) and Isaac Trout (long jump, 20-5; triple jump, 40-8) also won multiple events.
