Mount Pleasant held off a late rally by visiting Yough for a 51-46 victory Tuesday night in Section 1-AAAA action.
The Vikings (3-2, 8-6) led 21-11 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. The home team extended the lead to 38-31 after three quarters.
The Cougars (0-5, 5-10) held a slight 15-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
Yough's Gamal Marballie led all scorers with 29 points. Josh O'Bradovich added 10.
Lucas Toohey scored 15 and Jake Johnson added nine for Mount Pleasant.
