Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.