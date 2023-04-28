Mount Pleasant's Robbie Labuda had a successful day Thursday in the 100th WCCA Boys Championship held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium after winning four medals.
Vikings' Labuda wins four medals in WCCA meet
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, April 28, 2023 4:56 AM
Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 51F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 4:41 am
Friday, April 28, 2023 4:56 AM
Mount Pleasant's Robbie Labuda had a successful day Thursday in the 100th WCCA Boys Championship held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium after winning four medals.
He ran the lead leg on the Vikings' 400 relay to a sixth-place finish in 45.17 seconds. Labuda placed second in the triple jump (40-8¾), fifth in the long jump (19-8), and sixth in the high jump (5-11).
The Vikings' Nicholas Wadsworth won the silver medal in the javelin with a top throw of 151-2.
Jarett Garn was sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.61 seconds. The 3,200 relay of Sean Cain, Damien Ohler, Austin Shirley and Austin Ulery was sixth in 9:07.48. Garrett Eicher tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-0).
Southmoreland's Adam Halinka won the bronze medal in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.14 seconds.
Norwin won the boys team title with 149 points.
Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore won two throwing medals with silver in the discus (115-10) and fourth place in the shot put (34-11¾).
The Lady Vikings' Rylin Bugosh won two sprint medals after placing fourth in the 200 (27.09) and fifth in the 100 (12.98). Teammate Baylee Sleek took bronze in the high jump after she cleared 5-1.
Southmoreland's Megan Mehall sprinted to the silver medal in the 400 with a time of 1:01.80. Teammate Lexi Ohler took bronze in the 3,200 in 11:56.58. The two joined Aubrey Seder and Kate Campbell for fifth place in the 3,200 relay (10:10.81).
The Lady Scots' Lizzy Boone was fourth in the high jump (5-1) and fifth in the triple jump (33-6¾).
Norwin won the girls team title with 143 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.