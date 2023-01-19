MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Southmoreland-Mount Pleasant wrestling match Tuesday night had all the energy, cheering and ebb and flows that a contest between two rivals should possess.
The Vikings, on the strength of a 32-point run to start the match, celebrated Senior Night with a hard-fought 39-27 victory over the visiting Scotties in Section 2-AA action.
Mount Pleasant effectively secured second place with the victory, improving to 4-1 in the section and 5-5 overall. The Vikings have one section match remaining next week against Belle Vernon.
The match closed out the section schedule for the Scotties, who finish 4-2 in the section and go to 7-4 overall. Both teams will advance to the WPIAL team playoffs.
The pivotal bout of the match was at 285 pounds after Mount Pleasant rallied with 24 unanswered points.
The Vikings' Dylan Pitzer bumped up a weight class to face Southmoreland's Mason Neiderhiser. The bout featured Pitzer's height and length, against Neiderhiser's close-in power.
The only point of the bout was an escape ceded to Pitzer at the start of the third period.
Both Zach Snyder and Dan Boring, along with most of the crowd, sought stalling calls on both wrestlers, but their pleas fell on deaf ears as Pitzer held on for a match-deciding 1-0 victory. The decision gave the Vikings a 35-27 lead.
"That was Mason's first career full match," said Boring. "That's the first time I've seen Mason get aggressive."
"Dylan was wrestling against a full heavyweight," said Snyder. "We wanted him to stay away from (Neiderhiser's) big moves in the first period when he's fresh.
"The most important thing was we got the win."
With the crowd already ramped up after honoring the seniors, William Shipley wriggled out of a couple dangerous spots for a 17-2 technical fall late in the third period against Southmoreland's Faryn DeWitt at 114 pounds.
The home team's lead grew to 11-0 after Sean Cain's pin in 3:59 at 121 pounds. Teammate Joseph Longhi needed only 39 seconds for a fall at 127 pounds.
Duncan Blose needed a late takedown to rally for a 10-9 decision at 133 pounds, running Mount Pleasant's lead to 20-0.
"Duncan overturned a pin he had in the Southmoreland tournament," said Snyder.
Greg Shaulis kept the run alive with a fall in 1:49 at 139 pounds. Jamison Poklembo followed with a pin in 1:28 at 145 pounds to give the Vikings a 32-0 lead.
Southmoreland started its run at 152 pounds when Gary Kubasky needed only 30 seconds to secure the fall.
Shawn Hollis picked up an escape point in the second period of his 160-pound bout against the Vikings' Ty Hornick. Then, Hollis didn't allow Hornick to escape in the final two minutes for a tight, exciting 1-0 decision.
Southmoreland was down a couple wrestlers in the middle weights, causing Boring to alter his lineup.
"We are missing two starters, Landan Delara at 145 and Tristan Ice at 160. Delara is sick and Ice has a concussion, and Kashton Bish (133) is coming off an injury," explained Boring. "That's a different swing up from 152."
"They were missing two guys. Ice and Delara, they're tough guys," said Snyder. "I knew we were going to pick up some big bonuses, especially with those two guys out."
Ethan Kenney kept the Scots' rally alive with a fall in 1:50 at 172. Lewis Mains won by fall in 3:04 at 189 pounds.
Jake Govern drew Southmoreland to eight points after he won by fall in 5:12 at 215 pounds, setting up the match-turning 285-bout.
The Vikings' Cael Ulery won a 12-1 major decision at 107 pounds in the final bout of the match.
"Micah McGeary went the whole match (at 107). He had a chance to pin him. He had chances," said Boring.
Both coaches got caught up in the energy of the rivalry, and each received a warning from the referee after what he deemed unwarranted behavior.
"I was fired up, too. Any little thing in a match like this mattered," said Boring. "We wrestled eight freshmen and three sophomores. They don't understand the rivalry."
