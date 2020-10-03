Mount Pleasant scored the first two touchdowns of the fourth quarter Friday night and then fended off Yough for a 43-32 Interstate Conference home victory.
The Vikings (3-0, 3-1) led 7-6 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. The Cougars (0-3, 0-3) cut the deficit to a 21-20 on Gamal Marballie's 66-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Waldier.
Mount Pleasant's Pete Billey scored his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, and Donavin Bair caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Asher O'Connor later in the quarter.
Marballie then found Waldier open for a 66-yard touchdown pass. O'Connor responded with an 8-yard scoring run, but the Marballie-Waldier connection came back with a 15-yard touchdown pass.
O'Connor hit Bair for 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Yough's Terek Crosby ran for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Marballie scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Interstate Conference
Yough 6-6-8-12 -- 32
Mount Pleasant 7-14-0-22 -- 43
First Quarter
Y: Terek Crosby 40 run (kick failed)
MP: Donavin Bair 43 pass from Asher O'Connor (Robbie Labuda kick)
Second Quarter
Y: Gamal Marballie 1 run (kick failed)
MP: Pete Billey 9 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
MP: Pete Billey 3 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
Third Quarter
Y: C.J. Waldier 66 pass from Gamal Marballie (C.J. Waldier from Gamal Marballie)
Fourth Quarter
MP: Pete Billey 2 run (Robbie Labuda kick)
MP: Donavin Bair 34 pass from Asher O'Connor (Robbie Labuda kick)
Y: C.J. Waldier 61 pass from Gamal Marballie (pass failed)
MP: Asher O'Connor 8 run (Asher O'Connor run)
Y: C.J. Waldier 15 pass from Gamal Marballie (pass failed)
Records: Yough (0-3, 0-3), Mount Pleasant (3-0, 3-1).
