ALVERTON -- Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer has waited nearly two years for the opportunity to make another run at the WPIAL and PIAA titles he won as a freshman.
Pitzer started his journey towards that goal Tuesday night when he finished first in the Section 3-AA (3B) subsection round-robin tournament hosted by Southmoreland.
The junior need only 137 seconds to secure pins against Southmoreland's Anthony Govern (1:29) and Ligonier Valley's Billy Sugden (48 seconds) at 215 pounds.
Pitzer missed the entire 2019-20 season because on an injured knee.
"I was not able to wrestle at all. I had my first surgery on my knee in November," explained Pitzer. "I tried to return for practice (before the section tournament), but my knee swelled.
"I didn't compete at all. I had a second surgery to remove the meniscus in June."
Now Pitzer is feeling fine, which is bad news for the rest of the district's and state's wrestlers at 215 pounds.
"My knee feels great. The second surgery was an easier surgery," said Pitzer.
The Vikings managed to navigate through coronavirus issues this season with many of their wrestlers, including Pitzer, wrestling around 30 individual matches.
Sectional tournaments were altered this year with the subsections first holding a round-robin tournament. The two wrestlers with the best record in each weight class advanced to the three section tournaments at Canon-McMillan Friday.
The top two finishers from each section then advance to the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship on Saturday at Canon-McMillan, where the top three finishes advance to the state regional tournament.
Pitzer agreed with the altered tournament format.
"I think the round-robin is good. It gives guys a good chance to get into the postseason," said Pitzer.
Pitzer said he is ready to make his tournament run, bad news for the competition.
"I'm excited to get on the mat, perform to the best of my ability and stay on the attack," said Pitzer.
The Vikings' Joseph Longhi (106), Greg Shaulis (126), Jamison Poklembo (132), Noah Gnibus (172), and Ian Fasano (285), Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels (113) and Tiberius Ten (189), Derry's Xavier Merlin (120) and Tyler Cymmerman (145), Ligonier Valley's Ryan Harbert (138) and Khorter Drury (152), and Southmoreland's Bryson Robinson (160) joined Pitzer as subsection tournament winners.
Derry's Dylan Klim (106) and Charles Banks (126), Yough's Shane Momyer (113), Elizabeth Forward's Donovan Woytsek (120), Nicholas Murphy (285), Justin Patton (132), and Caden Brock (138), Mount Pleasant's Conor Johnson (145) and Lucas Eicher (152), Ligonier Valley's Abe Mundorff (160), Southmoreland's Josh Thoma (172), Ben Yeskey (189), and Anthony Govern (215) advanced to the section tournament with second-place finishes.
West Greene hosted the Section 1-AA (1B) subsection tournament with 26 local wrestlers advancing to the section tournament.
West Greene's Seth Burns (106) and Nash Bloom (152), Bentworth's Chris Vargo (113) and Vitali Daniels (285), Frazier's Jake Thomas (120) and Rune Lawrence (172), Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli (126), Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (145), Trevor Pettit (160), and Alston Csutoros (189), and McGuffey's Tasso Makripodis (215) finished first.
Bentworth's Max Ivcic (106), Frazier's Tyler Clark (113) and Matthew Kordich (285), Beth-Center's Davis Stepp (120), West Greene's Daniel Collins (126) and Brian Gardner (152), Jefferson-Morgan's Grant Hathaway (132), Adam McAnany (138), and Jonathan Wolfe (215), and McGuffey's Kyle Brookman (145), Rocco Ferraro (160), Ethan Barr (172), and Eric Donnelly (189) all advanced to the section tournament with second-place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.