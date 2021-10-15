Valley rallied from an early deficit for a 23-6 non-conference victory Friday night over visiting Yough.
Tristan Waldier plunged into the end zone from a yard out just 37 seconds into the game to give the Cougars (0-8) the early lead.
Kody Kirkwood cut the Vikings' deficit in half with a 32-yard field goal as time ran out in the first quarter.
Zaire Warren gave Valley (2-6) its first lead when he returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown with 2:17 left in the half. Tristan Goodwin hit Domanick Simmons for a 21-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the quarter.
Goodwin and Simmons also found the end zone in the third quarter on a 15-yard scoring pass.
Non-conference
Yough 6-0-0-0 -- 6
Valley 3-14-6-0 -- 23
First Quarter
Y: Tristan Waldier 1 run (kick failed), 11:23
V: Kody Kirkwood 32 FG, :00
Second Quarter
V: Zaire Warren 75 punt return (Kody Kirkwood kick), 2:17
V: Domanick Simmons 21 pass from Tristin Goodwin (Kody Kirkwood kick), :53
Third Quarter
V: Domanick Simmons 15 pass from Tristin Goodwin (kick failed), 10:39
Records: Yough (0-8), Valley (2-6)
