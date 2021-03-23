The Mount Pleasant boys tennis team swept the doubles Monday afternoon on its way to a 4-1 Section 1-AA victory road victory at Ringgold.
Mount Pleasant improves to 2-0 in the section and overall, while the Rams slip to 0-2 in the section and 0-3 overall.
Carson Kirshner and Ryan Borkowski won the first set of their No. 1 doubles match, 6-1, but the Rams' Clayton Rosensteel and Noah Midas rallied in the second set, 6-3. Kirshner and Borkowski then secured the win by taking the third set, 6-1.
John Menefee and Eli Duval completed the sweep at No. 2 doubles with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Andrew Noll and Ryan Cole.
Mount Pleasant's Nick Yurechko didn't drop a game in his straight sets victory at No. 1 singles over Joshua Cuss. Tyler Salvatore dropped just two games at No. 2 singles against Bryan Nguyen.
Caleb Heiser secured Ringgold's only win at No. 3 singles, defeating Juraj Stasko, 7-5, 6-2.
Hockey
Morgantown 7, Elizabeth Forward 4 -- The Mohigans scored four goals in the third period to rally past the Warriors for a PIHL Class B South Division road victory.
Morgantown improves to 3-5-0-0, while Elizabeth Forward slips below .500 at 8-9-0-0.
Trailing 4-3 entering the final period, Benjamin Li tied the game at 2:28 and Brayden Hellen gave Morgantown the lead exactly 10 minutes later.
Emerson Wilson netted an empty net goal with just 31 seconds remaining and Adonte Shepard beat the buzzer with a goal at 16:59.
The Warriors' Zach Motil scored a power play goal at 11:18 to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period.
Elizabeth Forward rallied three into the lead three times in the second period.
Joey Wach gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead just 23 seconds into the period. Motil's second goal of the game pulled Elizabeth Forward ahead at 3-2, and Tayte Donovan's goal at 14:48 returned the lead to the home team, 4-3.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers made 25 saves in the loss. Morgantown's Hayden Derk preserved the win with 30 saves.
College baseball
Geneva 4, Waynesburg 3; Geneva 6, Waynesburg 5 -- The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold early leads in either end of the Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader in a doubleheader sweep by the Golden Tornadoes.
Geneva (4-2, 4-3) scored the game-winning run in the first game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Waynesburg held leads of 1-0 and 3-1.
Tyler Woodrow and Brandon Durbin both had two hits in the opening game for the Yellow Jackets (1-5, 2-6).
Waynesburg rallied twice in the second game, tying the game at 2-2 and 5-5, only to have the Golden Tornadoes score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Waynesburg had a runner in scoring position in the eighth inning, but were unable to bring home the run.
Joe Kraft went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Yellow Jackets in the second game. Waynesburg stranded 10 runners in the second game.
