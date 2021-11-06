MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant scored the first four times it had the ball Friday night as the Vikings opened the WPIAL Class AAA football playoffs with a 41-7 victory over visiting Burrell.
The playoff victory was the first for Mount Pleasant coach Jason Fazekas.
"We found a few things and the kids played well, so it was nice to get a win. It's big for us to get a playoff win," said Fazekas. "We'll take it (scoring 41 points). We need them all. It's nice to score."
The Vikings (6-4) advance to the quarterfinals against third-seeded Avonworth (8-2).
Mount Pleasant needed only 57 seconds to take the lead when Robbie Labuda capped the opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. He added the point-after for a 7-0 lead.
Burrell (3-8) tied the game about five minutes later when Caden DiCaprio scored on a 9-yard run with 5:13 left in the opening quarter.
The Vikings regained the lead 1½ minutes later on Aaron Alakson's 2-yard touchdown run.
Alakson found the end zone twice in the second quarter. The first was on a 10-yard run with 10:09 left in the quarter and the second was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Cole Charfield at 6:38. Charfield was filling in for injured starter Tyler Reese.
Alakson rushed for 113 yards on 12 carries and had three receptions for 91 yards.
Burrell controlled the ball for most of the third quarter on DiCaprio's legs, but lost the ball on downs. DiCaprio carried the ball 48 times for 192 yards.
Mount Pleasant extended its lead when Jackson Hutter ran around left end and managed to slip just inside the pylon for a 13-yard touchdown run.
Dante Giallonardo closed the scoring when he broke through Burrell's line and sprinted to the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown run with 4:03 left in the game.
