Rege Sofranko had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs and Aaron Alakson knocked in four runs with two singles as Mount Pleasant romped over host Armstrong, 11-1, in a five-inning non-section baseball game Friday.
Lane Golkowsky had two hits and an RBI and winning pitcher Jacob Kitz added as single and an RBI for Mount Pleasant (3-2) which also got two singles from Brady Painter and one RBI each from Luke Nicotera and Connor Drzal.
Logan Badac and Caden Rupert both had a double for Armstrong (1-6).
St. Mary’s 10, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Charlie Coudriet threw a five-inning no-hitter and Carter Price and Cam McMakin each had three RBIs as St. Mary’s (2-3) blanked the host Warriors in a non-section game.
AJ Wardropper took the loss for EF (3-1).
High school softball
West Mifflin 6, Laurel Highlands 2 — The Lady Titans (3-1, 4-3) beat the host Fillies (0-2, 0-3) in a Section 2-AAAA game.
