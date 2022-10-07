Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti fired a 2-under 68 at Allegheny Country Club Thursday in the final round of the WPIAL Boys Class AAA Individual Golf Championship to win the gold medal by six strokes.
Salvitti finished with a two-round total of 2-under 139.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski and Central Catholic’s Connor Walker tied for second with 145 after both shooting rounds of 73 and 72.
Indiana’s Harrison Martineau was alone in fourth with 148, followed by Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski and Plum’s Wes Lorish at 149.
Central Catholic’s Aidan Burchianti, son of Geibel Catholic graduates Arnie and Leslie Burchianti, placed seventh with a two-round score of 151 (74-77).
Peters Township’s Colton Lusk (154), Avonworth’s Kai Carlson (154), Mars’ Blake Masciantonio (156), North Allegheny’s Chris Hoffman (158), Upper St. Clair’s Neil Joon (159), and Moon’s Zack Ross (159) also advanced to the PIAA Championship on Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University.
Joon and Ross won a three-way playoff with Shaler’s Joey Miller.
Laurel Highlands’ Nate Schwertfeger finished 37th after shooting 95 in the final round. His two-round total was 178.
His round was fine through eight holes, but a wayward shot on No. 9 started a rough patch for the senior.
“I was 4-over through the first eight holes. I hit my drive on the fairway and was 130 (yards) out,” explained Schwertfeger. “I bladed (his second shot) and it rolled over the green into the fescue. I had to play a lost ball and took a triple (bogey).
“So, I finished (the front) with 7-over 42.”
Schwertfeger started to do some tournament math in his head and decided he needed to press on the back nine.
“I had to make up a lot of ground. I decided to be aggressive on No. 10 and took another triple,” said Schertfeger. “The greens were fast and there was no room for me to land (his approach shot). I took a triple.
“I was in good position for birdie or par on No. 9 and 10, and took triple (bogeys).”
Schwertfeger was playing in his first district final, but wasn’t anxious about the round.
“I wasn’t nervous. I wish it wasn’t a combined score for two rounds. I had to shoot 76 today and got out of playing my own game. I took some risks,” said Schwertfeger. “I hit the ball well. I felt I could’ve done better, but it’s a done deal.”
The season isn’t quite over for Schwertfeger with the Mustangs playing in the Class AAA team semifinals Tuesday on a familiar course — Duck Hollow Golf Club.
“I still have one more round. I’m starting over,” said Schwertfeger.
