The Mount Pleasant boys won four of the five matches in straight sets Monday afternoon for a 5-0 Section 1-AA victory over Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Racquet Club.
The Vikings' Mark Gallagher dropped his first set at No. 1 singles, 6-1, but rallied with back-to-back 6-2 set victories for a win against Liam Malie.
Ryan Borkowski dropped only three games in a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles. Aydan Gross completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Eli Duvall and Cole Surma won No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-4. Braden Heiser and Carter Mates completed the shutout with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at second doubles.
