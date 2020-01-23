MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant advanced through the first round of the WPIAL team wrestling championships, winning the battle for fifth place in Section 3-AA over visiting Summit Academy, 51-21, Wednesday.
It was actually the second time the teams met this season. The Vikings started the year by beating the Knights at the Hampton Duals, 65-18.
Summit Academy put up a better effort in the rematch but some inexperience led to Mount Pleasant recording four pins, two technical falls and two forfeits on its way to the win. Luke Geibig, Noah Gnibus, Kyle Jones and Patrick Brewer all picked up pins for the Vikings. Demetrius Murphy recorded a pin for Summit Academy.
“We faced them earlier in the season and knew coming in they had some tough kids,” Mount Pleasant coach Zach Snyder said. “I’m proud of the effort my kids gave tonight. They came out and took care of business. That’s what we like to see.”
The match started at 132 pounds with Lucas Shaulis receiving a forfeit to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead. Gnibus followed with a pin in 43 seconds for a 12-0 lead. Jamier Griffin gave the Knights their first win with an 11-4 decision over Nathan Kubasky.
Mount Pleasant came back with two consecutive first-period pins. At 152, Jones turned his man at 1:35 of the match. At 160, Brewer ended his match in 22 seconds, increasing the Vikings' lead to 24-3.
The Vikings' Jack Cramer overcame a slow start at 170 to edge Shquincy Smart-Johnson, 10-9. Smart-Johnson took a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown in the first period. In the second, Cramer recorded and escape, takedown and a two-point near fall to take a 5-3 lead. In the third, Smart-Johnson picked up a takedown, two-point near fall and a reversal, but Kramer had an escape takedown and two-point near fall to get the win the give Mount Pleasant a 27-3 lead.
The Knights received a forfeit at 182, and Demetrius Murphy followed that with a first-period pin at 195 to cut the Vikings' lead to 27-15.
“I told my kids after the match there is no coach in the state more proud than I am tonight,” Summit Academy’s Ryan Parrish said. “Compared to where we were at the beginning of the season it’s like night and day. Mount Pleasant beat us pretty good the first match of the year. Tonight we battled. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”
The Vikings came back with two straight wins. Ian Fasano recorded a 17-2 technical fall at 220, and Colton Zelmore edged William Kean, 1-0 at 285, to increase the Viking lead to 35-15.
In the 106 bout, Mount Pleasant’s Lane Golkosky appeared to be in control but was disqualified on penalty points, giving the win to Summit Academy’s Julius Burgos, making the score 35-21.
The Vikings closed out the match with three straight wins. Geibig got a first-period pin at 113, Tristan Zawalsh got a 17-0 technical fall at 120, and Damian George received a forfeit at 126.
“I have a young team and we made some mistakes tonight, but we’re learning every day and improving,” Snyder said. “I'm very happy with their effort and claiming fifth place in the section. That moves us into the team tournament next Wednesday.”
