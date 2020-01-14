Mount Pleasant upended Brentwood Monday night, 43-42, for a non-section road victory.
Mount Pleasant (7-6) led 28-18 at haftime, but Brentwood cut the gap to 36-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans (10-2) outscored the visitors in the final eight minutes, 10-7.
Jake Johnson scored a game-high 13 points for the Vikings. Jonas King added 11.
C.J. Ziegler led Brentwood with 11 points. Chase Rosing finished with 10.
