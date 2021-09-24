Robbie Labuda scored three touchdowns and ran for 196 yards Friday night to lead Mount Pleasant to a 34-7 victory over rival Southmoreland in Interstate Conference action.
The Vikings improve to 1-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Scotties go to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.
Labuda scored the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run at 3:36 of the first quarter, and the last two on a 27-yard pass from Tyler Reese and a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Reese scored on a 73-yard interception return in the third quarter. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 95 yards.
Aaron Alakson also scored for the Vikings on a 17-yard run in the second quarter.
Anthony Govern scored the lone touchdown for Southmoreland midway through the second quarter on an 8-yard run. He completed 9-of-23 passes for 106 yards and was the leading rusher with 71 yards on 11 carries.
JJ Bloom was Govern's favorite receiver with five receptions for 62 yards.
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland 0-7-0-0 -- 7
Mount Pleasant 7-7-7-13 -- 34
First Quarter
MP: Robbie Labuda 5 run (Jarrett Garn kick), 3:36
Second Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 17 run (Jarrett Garn kick), 10:00
S: Anthony Govern 8 run (Jake Kaylor kick), 6:30
Third Quarter
MP: Tyler Reese 73 interception return (Jarrett Garn kick), 3:29
Fourth Quarter
MP: Robbie Labuda 27 pass from Tyler Reese (kick failed), 9:17
MP: Robbie Labuda 20 run (Jarrett Garn kick), 6:45
Records: Southmoreland (1-1, 3-2), Mount Pleasant (1-0, 3-2)
