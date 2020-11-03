The WPIAL soccer playoff run came to an end for the Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Forward boys Monday night with losses in the Class AA semifinals.
The Vikings fell to second-seeded Deer Lakes, 7-1, and top-seeded Shady Side Academy shut out the Warriors, 4-0. Deer Lakes advances to the title match for the second straight season.
The Lancers (14-1-0) led 2-0 at halftime on goals from Ryan Rodgers and Ronan Renter.
Lucas Toohey cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Vikings (13-2-0) about 13 minutes into the second half, but Renter answered for a 3-1 lead.
Ryan Hanes, Ruger Beer, Joey Kusho and Devin Murray also scored for Deer Lakes in the second half.
Drew McKim and Oz Curtis scored in the first half to give Shady Side Academy (14-2-0) the early lead. Sam Farner and Joey Anania added goals on the second half.
The Warriors close the season with a 12-3-2 record.
