Mount Pleasant needed overtime Friday night to secure a 72-68 Section 1-AAAA victory at Derry.
The Trojans (3-4, 6-10) forced overtime with a 19-17 fourth quarter, but the Vikings outscored the home team in the extra period, 10-6.
Jake Johnson poured in a game-high 43 points for Mount Pleasant (4-3, 10-7). Jonas King and Luke Brandner both finished with 10.
Aidan Bushey led Derry with 29 points. Ryan Bushey added 13.
Section 1-AAAA
Mount Pleasant 15-23-7-17-10 -- 72
Derry 10-17-16-19-6 -- 68
Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson 43, Jonas King 10, Luke Brandner 10. Derry: Aidan Bushey 29, Ryan Bushey 13. Records: Mount Pleasant (4-3, 10-7), Derry (3-4, 6-10).
