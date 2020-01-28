Mount Pleasant solidified their playoff position in Section 1-AAAA Tuesday night with a 47-41 victory over visiting Freeport, and needed a fourth quarter rally to do so.
The Vikings are in third place in the section with a 5-3 record and improve to 10-8 overall. The Yellowjackets fall to 1-7 in the section and 3-13 overall.
Mount Pleasant led 14-9 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime, but Freeport tied the game at 34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mount Pleasant managed to outscore the Yellowjackets in the final eight minutes, 13-7.
The Vikings' Jake Johnson scored a game-high 20 points. Luke Brandner finished with 13.
Vinnie Clark led Freeport with 13 points.
