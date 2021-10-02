Mount Pleasant scored two touchdowns in the second half Friday night to pull away from Yough for a 27-12 victory in Interstate Conference play.
Mount Pleasant's Aaron Alakson scored on a 73-yard run with 1:53 left in the third quarter, and Brant Garn caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Tyler Reese one minute into the fourth quarter.
Alakson opened the scoring for the Vikings (2-0, 4-2) on a 3-yard run at 9:14 of the first quarter.
Yough (0-3, 0-6) answered six minutes later on a one-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Bizzozero from Tristan Waldier.
Alakson scored on a 20-yard run to make the score 13-7 at 7:24 of the second quarter. Alakson led all rushers with 153 yards on only eight carries.
The Cougars closed the gap to 13-12 on Waldier's 8-yard pass to Levi Gebadlo with 3:22 left in the half. Waldier completed 14-of-30 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Interstate Conference
Mount Pleasant 7-6-7-7 -- 27
Yough 6-6-0-0 -- 12
First Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 3 run (Jarrett Garn kick), 9:14
Y: Kaden Bizzozero 1 pass from Tristan Waldier (kick failed), 3:17
Second Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 20 run (kick failed), 7:24
Y: Levi Gebaldo 8 pass from Tristan Waldier (pass failed), 3:22
Third Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 73 run (Jarrett Garn kick), 1:53
Fourth Quarter
MP: Brant Garn 22 pass from Tyler Reese (Brant Garn kick), 10:59
Records: Mount Pleasant (2-0, 4-2), Yough (0-3, 0-6).
